Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.24

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.24 per share on the 30th of September. This means the annual payment is 3.6% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Weyco Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Weyco Group's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 9.9% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 36%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NasdaqGS:WEYS Historic Dividend August 6th 2022

Weyco Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.64, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.96. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.1% over that duration. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Weyco Group Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Weyco Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 9.9% per annum. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Weyco Group's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We don't think Weyco Group is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Weyco Group (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about. Is Weyco Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.