Weyco Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:WEYS) Share Price Could Signal Some Risk

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 49.9x Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 18x and even P/E's lower than 10x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

As an illustration, earnings have deteriorated at Weyco Group over the last year, which is not ideal at all. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think the company will still do enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. If not, then existing shareholders may be quite nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Weyco Group's Growth Trending?

NasdaqGS:WEYS Price Based on Past Earnings September 28th 2021 free data-rich visualisation

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Weyco Group's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 42% decrease to the company's bottom line. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 74% in aggregate. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 12% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term earnings results is a sobering picture.

In light of this, it's alarming that Weyco Group's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a very good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

What We Can Learn From Weyco Group's P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of Weyco Group revealed its shrinking earnings over the medium-term aren't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given the market is set to grow. When we see earnings heading backwards and underperforming the market forecasts, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 4 warning signs for Weyco Group (1 is a bit concerning!) that we have uncovered.

If you're unsure about the strength of Weyco Group's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

