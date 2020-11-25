Dividends
Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WEYS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that WEYS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.5, the dividend yield is 5.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WEYS was $18.5, representing a -30.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.72 and a 22.27% increase over the 52 week low of $15.13.

WEYS is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) and Cintas Corporation (CTAS). WEYS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.49.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WEYS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

