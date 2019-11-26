Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WEYS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WEYS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.76, the dividend yield is 3.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WEYS was $24.76, representing a -28.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.46 and a 13.58% increase over the 52 week low of $21.80.

WEYS is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as V.F. Corporation (VFC) and lululemon athletica inc. (LULU). WEYS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.14.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WEYS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

