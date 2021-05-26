Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WEYS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that WEYS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.12, the dividend yield is 4.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WEYS was $21.12, representing a -15.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.89 and a 39.59% increase over the 52 week low of $15.13.

WEYS is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Nike, Inc. (NKE) and Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK). WEYS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.85.

