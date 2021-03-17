Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 18, 2021

Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WEYS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that WEYS has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of WEYS was $23.96, representing a -3.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.89 and a 58.36% increase over the 52 week low of $15.13.

WEYS is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) and Cintas Corporation (CTAS). WEYS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.87.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WEYS Dividend History page.

