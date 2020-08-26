Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 27, 2020

Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WEYS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that WEYS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18, the dividend yield is 5.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WEYS was $18, representing a -32.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.86 and a 16.88% increase over the 52 week low of $15.40.

WEYS is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) and Cintas Corporation (CTAS). WEYS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.77.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WEYS Dividend History page.

