WEYCO Group, Inc. Schedules Announcement of Q2 2025 Financial Results and Conference Call

WEYCO Group, Inc. will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 5, 2025, followed by a conference call on August 6.

WEYCO Group, Inc. plans to release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 5, 2025, after market closing. Following this announcement, Chairman and CEO Thomas W. Florsheim, Jr. will host a conference call on August 6, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results in detail. Interested participants must pre-register online to receive the call-in information. A replay of the call will be available for one year after it concludes. WEYCO Group markets a range of footwear brands primarily for men, but also for women and children, including Florsheim and Nunn Bush, and sells through various retail and e-commerce channels globally, alongside operating concept stores in the U.S. and Australia.

WEYCO Group, Inc. is set to announce its second quarter 2025 financial results, which may indicate potential growth or performance improvements.

The scheduled conference call hosted by the Chairman and CEO demonstrates transparency and a commitment to engaging with investors.

The company's diverse portfolio of well-recognized brand names suggests strong market presence and brand equity in the footwear industry.

The ability to access the conference call replay and investor information online highlights the company's dedication to investor relations and accessibility.

Failure to provide any financial performance expectations or forecasts for the upcoming report could create uncertainty among investors.

The necessity for pre-registration to participate in the conference call may be perceived as a barrier to investor engagement and accessibility.

There is no mention of any new product launches or strategic initiatives, which may suggest a lack of innovation or growth strategy moving forward.

When will WEYCO Group announce its Q2 2025 financial results?

WEYCO Group plans to announce its second quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on August 5, 2025.

What time is the conference call for discussing financial results?

The conference call will take place on August 6, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I participate in the WEYCO conference call?

To participate, you need to pre-register online before the call at the provided registration link.

Where can I find a replay of the conference call?

A replay of the conference call will be available for one year at the specified webcast link about two hours after the call ends.

What brands does WEYCO Group market?

WEYCO Group markets well-known brands including Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Forsake.

MILWAUKEE, WI, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEYCO Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WEYS), a global marketer of footwear, plans to announce second quarter 2025 financial results after the close on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Additionally, Thomas W. Florsheim, Jr., Chairman and CEO, will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results in more detail.





To participate in the call, you will first need to pre-register online. Pre-registration takes only a few minutes, and you may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. To pre-register, please go to:





. The pre-registration process will provide the conference call phone number and a passcode required to enter the call.





A replay will be available for one year beginning about two hours after the completion of the call at the following webcast link:





. Alternatively, the conference call will be available by visiting the investor relations section of Weyco Group’s website at



.





Weyco Group, Inc. designs and markets quality and innovative footwear principally for men, but also for women and children, under a portfolio of well-recognized brand names including: Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Forsake. The Company’s products can be found in leading footwear, department, and specialty stores, as well as on e-commerce websites worldwide. Weyco Group also operates Florsheim concept stores in the United States and Australia, as well as in a variety of international markets.



