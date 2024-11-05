Weyco Group announces $2.00 per share special cash dividend

Weyco Group (WEYS) announced that its board declared a special one-time cash dividend of $2.00 per share, for a total of approximately $19M based on the number of shares currently outstanding. The dividend will be paid on January 2, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 18, 2024.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.