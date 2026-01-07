Weybosset Research & Management Waves Goodbye to $3.3 Million Worth of MaxLinear Shares

Key Points

Sold 205,893 shares; trade size $3,310,759 based on quarterly average pricing (estimate)

Quarter-end position value decreased by $3,310,759, reflecting both sale and price effects

Post-trade stake: 0 shares, $0 position value

Position was previously 1.1% of fund AUM as of prior quarter

On January 6, 2026, Weybosset Research & Management LLC reported selling all 205,893 shares of MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL), an estimated $3.31 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What Happened

According to a SEC filing dated January 6, 2026, Weybosset Research & Management LLC fully exited its position in MaxLinear by selling 205,893 shares. The estimated value of the trade was $3,310,759, based on average prices for the quarter. This transaction reduced the fund's stake in MaxLinear to zero, with the quarter-end position value also dropping by $3.31 million.

What Else to Know

The fund's exit from MaxLinear eliminated a holding that previously accounted for 1.1% of 13F reportable assets last quarter; post-trade, the position represents none of AUM.

Top five holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:FTAI: $25,121,406 (7.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ:CPRT: $23,887,764 (7.4% of AUM)

NYSE:DE: $22,142,509 (6.8% of AUM)

NYSE:TJX: $21,015,077 (6.5% of AUM)

NYSE:KEYS: $20,888,948 (6.4% of AUM)

As of January 5, 2026, MaxLinear shares were priced at $18.13, down 11.4% over the past year. Shares have underperformed the S&P 500 by 25.0 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $423.37 million Net Income (TTM) ($179.62 million) Price (as of market close January 5, 2026) $18.13 One-Year Price Change (11.4%)

Company Snapshot

Provides RF, high-performance analog, and mixed-signal SoC solutions for broadband, wireless infrastructure, and industrial applications.

Generates revenue through the sale of integrated circuits and platform solutions that address high-speed communications and networking needs.

Serves electronics distributors, module makers, OEMs, and ODMs worldwide, targeting connected home, infrastructure, and industrial markets.

MaxLinear, Inc. is a semiconductor company specializing in advanced communications systems-on-chip for broadband, wireless, and industrial sectors. The company leverages expertise in RF and mixed-signal integration to deliver highly integrated solutions for high-speed connectivity applications. Its diversified customer base and broad application portfolio support its competitive positioning in the communications semiconductor market.

What This Transaction Means For Investors

This transaction by Weybosset Research & Management LLC, a Rhode Island-based financial advisory firm, could signal a shift in institutional support for MaxLinear. Here's what investors need to know.

As of December 31, 2025, Weybosset fully exited its position in MaxLinear, previously valued at around $3.3 million, as of September 30, 2025. In other words, Weybosset has closed the book on MaxLinear and is moving into 2026 with no shares under its management.

One potential reason why is MaxLinear's poor stock performance and uneven business results. Shares of MaxLinear have steadily drifted lower over the last three years. MaxLinear stock now trades about 42% below its price from early 2023.

Similarly, revenue and profits have fallen. Revenue is down 62% from three years ago. Meanwhile, profitability has dried up. In 2022, MaxLinear reported trailing 12-month net income of $101 million. As of its most recent quarter, those profits have evaporated. The company has most recently generated a net loss of $(180) million.

In summary, Weybosset has sold its entire stake in MaxLinear following a period of poor results. Retail investors may be wise to take note and await signs of a turnaround before looking for value in MaxLinear shares.

Glossary

13F AUM: The total market value of assets reported by institutional investment managers in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings.

Quarterly average pricing: The average share price over a specific quarter, used to estimate trade values.

Position value: The total market value of a specific investment holding within a portfolio at a given time.

Stake: The amount or percentage of ownership an investor holds in a particular company or asset.

Fund AUM: The total assets under management by an investment fund, reflecting its overall size.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

SoC (System-on-Chip): An integrated circuit that combines multiple electronic components into a single chip.

RF (Radio Frequency): Technology involving the transmission or reception of signals in the radio frequency range.

Mixed-signal integration: The combination of analog and digital circuits on a single semiconductor chip.

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer): A company that produces parts or equipment used in another company's end products.

ODM (Original Design Manufacturer): A company that designs and manufactures products for other companies to sell under their own brands.

Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Copart, Deere & Company , and TJX Companies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.