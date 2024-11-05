Weya SA Boosts Equity Through Successful Capital Increase

Weya SA (FR:MLWEY) has released an update.
Weya SA has successfully completed a capital increase by raising €380,000 through the issuance of 38 million new shares, priced at €0.01 each. This move supports the company’s restructuring efforts and strengthens its equity, with majority shareholder EO2 significantly increasing its stake to 81.67%. The newly issued shares are set to be listed on the stock exchange on November 7, 2024.
