Weya SA Boosts Equity Through Successful Capital Increase

Weya SA (FR:MLWEY) has released an update.

Weya SA has successfully completed a capital increase by raising €380,000 through the issuance of 38 million new shares, priced at €0.01 each. This move supports the company’s restructuring efforts and strengthens its equity, with majority shareholder EO2 significantly increasing its stake to 81.67%. The newly issued shares are set to be listed on the stock exchange on November 7, 2024.

For further insights into FR:MLWEY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.