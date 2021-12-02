Wex's Stock Down 28% In The Last Month, What Is The Likelihood Of Rise?

Wex stock (NYSE: WEX), declined by 28% in the last twenty-one trading days. In comparison, the broader S&P500 index rose by 1.1% over the same period. Wex is a provider of payment processing and information management services to the United States commercial and government vehicle fleet industry. The stock fell post Q3 2021 earnings despite the company beating consensus estimates for revenues and earnings. The sell off could have been triggered due to slightly lower than estimated future guidance by the company. Now, is WEX stock poised to grow? Based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years, there is a 64% chance of a rise in WEX stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days). See our analysis on Wex’s Stock Chance Of Rise for more details.

Five Days: WEX -4.5%, vs. S&P500 -2.3%; Underperformed market

(14% event probability)

Wex’s stock declined 4.5% over a five day trading period ending 11/26/2021, compared to the broader market (S&P500) which fell by 2.3%

declined 4.5% A change of -4.5% or more over five trading days has a 14% event probability, which has occurred 348 times out of 2515 in the last ten years

Ten Days: WEX -12%, vs. S&P500 -1%; Underperformed market

(3% event probability)

Wex’s stock declined 12 % over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to the broader market (S&P500) which fell by 1%

% A change of -12% or more over ten trading days has a 3% event probability, which has occurred 80 times out of 2515 in the last ten years

Twenty-One Days: WEX -28%, vs. S&P500 1.1%; Underperformed market

(1% event probability)

Wex’s stock declined 28% over the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 3%

28% A change of -28% or more over twenty-one trading days has a 1% event probability, which has occurred 22 times out of 2515 in the last ten years

While Wex’s stock may move higher in the near term, there are several that look like a Better Bet Than WEX Stock. Also, Wex Peer Comparison summarizes how the company fares against peers on metrics that matter.

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Here’s a high-quality portfolio that’s beaten the market consistently since the end of 2016.

Returns Nov 2021

MTD [1] 2021

YTD [1] 2017-21

Total [2] WEX Return -28% -35% 18% S&P 500 Return 1% 22% 105% Trefis MS Portfolio Return -3% 46% 297%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 11/29/2021

[2] Cumulative total returns since 2017

Invest with Trefis Market Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.