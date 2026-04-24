WEX's Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Benefits Revenues

WEX Inc. WEX delivered first-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $4.15 per diluted share, up 18.2% year over year and 3.8% above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.00. Revenues totaled $673.8 million, a 5.8% increase from the year-ago quarter and 0.9% ahead of the consensus estimate of $667.7 million.

Benefits stood out with faster growth, while total volume across all segments rose 7.5% to $58.1 billion.

WEX Segment Mix Shows Broad-Based Growth

Revenue growth in the first quarter was supported by contributions from all three operating segments. Mobility remained the largest unit, generating $344.6 million of revenues, up 3.2% from the prior-year period. Benefits revenues climbed 8.5% to $216.2 million, while Corporate Payments revenues advanced 9.3% to $113.0 million.

Operationally, WEX posted solid scale metrics across the portfolio. In Benefits, average Software-as-a-Service accounts increased 3.8% to 22.4 million, and average HSA custodial cash assets rose 11.8% to $5.2 billion. Corporate Payments delivered purchase volume of $17.9 billion, up 3.6%, and total volume processed of $34.2 billion, up 10.1%.

WEX Inc. Mobility Execution Offsets Market Noise

Mobility results reflected improved execution amid volatile fuel dynamics. Payment processing transactions decreased 3.0% to 130.4 million, but revenues still grew, supported by business actions and macro effects that were mixed across geographies.

WEX highlighted that higher U.S. fuel prices were a tailwind, but international fuel spreads were a headwind during the quarter. Within Mobility, the net interchange rate was 1.23%, down 10 basis points sequentially, which management attributed primarily to European market movements along with higher U.S. fuel prices.

WEX Profitability Reflects Credit Losses and AI Focus

On the bottom line, first-quarter fiscal 2026 GAAP net income was $2.22 per diluted share, up 22.7% from the prior-year period. Adjusted operating income margin was 36.2%, down from 36.7% a year ago, while GAAP operating income margin was 23.5% versus 24.7% in the year-ago quarter.

Management tied margin pressure primarily to higher credit losses, while underscoring internal productivity initiatives. On theearnings call WEX discussed plans to deliver $50 million in cost-saving actions in 2026, including savings from automation and modernization, with part of the savings reinvested and the remainder expected to support margin performance.

WEX Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

WEX Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | WEX Inc. Quote

WEX Raises 2026 Outlook on Fuel Price Assumptions

Guidance moved higher following the strong start to the year. For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, WEX expects revenues of $727 million to $747 million and adjusted earnings of $4.93 to $5.13 per diluted share.

For full-year 2026, the company raised its outlook to revenues of $2.82 billion to $2.88 billion and adjusted earnings of $18.95 to $19.55 per diluted share. The updated guidance assumes average U.S. retail fuel prices of $4.30 per gallon in the second quarter and $3.70 for the full year, with management noting the guidance does not include potential future impacts from European fuel spreads.

WEX Cash Flow and Leverage Stay in Focus

The balance sheet remained a key investor focus area in the quarter. WEX ended March 31, 2026, with cash and cash equivalents of $633.5 million compared with $905.8 million at Dec. 31, 2025. Long-term debt, net, increased to $3.61 billion from $3.53 billion over the same period, and the leverage ratio, as defined in its Credit Agreement, stood at 3.1x at quarter end.

Cash flow was seasonally pressured. Net cash used for operating activities totaled $330.8 million in the first quarter versus $481.6 million in the year-ago period. Adjusted free cash flow improved to $49.5 million from $16.2 million a year earlier, while capital expenditures were $37.5 million.

Currently, WEX carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshots

Equifax Inc. EFX reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2026 results. EFX’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.86 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.1% and increased 21.6% from the year-ago quarter. EFX’s revenues of $1.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 2.3% and improved 14.4% year over year.

Waste Connections, Inc. WCN posted impressive first-quarter 2026 results. WCN’s adjusted earnings of $1.23 per share outpaced the consensus mark by 3.4% and rose 8.9% from the year-ago quarter. WCN’s total revenues of $2.37 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 0.7% and increased 6.4% year over year.

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