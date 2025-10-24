Is WEX (WEX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is WEX (WEX). WEX is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.68. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.34. WEX's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.19 and as low as 7.27, with a median of 10.12, all within the past year.

WEX is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.22. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. WEX's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.75. WEX's PEG has been as high as 2.61 and as low as 0.78, with a median of 1.29, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that WEX has a P/B ratio of 5.72. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 7.87. Over the past 12 months, WEX's P/B has been as high as 6.84 and as low as 3.96, with a median of 5.05.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. WEX has a P/S ratio of 2.11. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.44.

Finally, our model also underscores that WEX has a P/CF ratio of 8.85. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 16.17. Over the past year, WEX's P/CF has been as high as 16.12 and as low as 6.99, with a median of 9.69.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that WEX is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, WEX feels like a great value stock at the moment.

WEX Inc. (WEX)

