WEX (WEX) Price Target Increased by 8.50% to 242.37

The average one-year price target for WEX (NYSE:WEX) has been revised to 242.37 / share. This is an increase of 8.50% from the prior estimate of 223.38 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 212.10 to a high of 285.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.12% from the latest reported closing price of 222.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 907 funds or institutions reporting positions in WEX. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WEX is 0.30%, a decrease of 2.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.36% to 53,143K shares. The put/call ratio of WEX is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,090K shares representing 9.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,071K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEX by 5.35% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,122K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,943K shares, representing an increase of 5.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEX by 85.30% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 2,466K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,474K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEX by 6.33% over the last quarter.

Impactive Capital holds 2,106K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Par Capital Management holds 1,850K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,855K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEX by 9.40% over the last quarter.

WEX Background Information

Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple, WEX is a leading financial technology service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, travel and healthcare. WEX operates in more than 10 countries and in more than 20 currencies through more than 5,200 associates around the world. WEX fleet cards offer 15.8 million vehicles exceptional payment security and control; purchase volume in travel and corporate solutions was $20.9 billion in 2020; and the WEX Health financial technology platform helps 408,000 employers and 33.1 million consumers better manage healthcare expenses.

