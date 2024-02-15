WEX To Repurchase Additional $400 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - WEX Inc. (WEX), a financial technology services provider, Thursday announced that its board has authorized a repurchase of up to an additional $400 million of shares, expanding the existing repurchase program to $1.05 billion till December 31, 2025.

The company stated that it had initially authorized a repurchase program of up to $650 million of shares in 2022, out of which WEX had repurchased around $478 million of shares.

Currently, WEX's stock is trading at $218.23, up 1.14 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.