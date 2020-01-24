WEX To Acquire ENett & Optal In $1.7 Bln Deal - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - WEX (WEX), a financial technology service provider, has agreed to acquire eNett and Optal for total consideration of approximately $1.275 billion in cash and approximately 2 million shares of common stock paid to the sellers. The WEX stock issued in connection with the deal is valued at approximately $425 million. eNett is a provider of B2B payments solutions to the travel industry. Optal specializes in optimizing B2B transactions.

Melissa Smith, WEX's CEO, said: "In particular, this transaction strengthens our position outside of the US, adds a unique but complementary product suite, and brings a talented team with expertise in operating in international markets."

WEX expects the acquisition to be accretive in the first twelve months to the company's adjusted net income EPS.

