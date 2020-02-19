WEX Surpasses Earnings Estimates in Q4, Misses Revenues
WEX Inc. WEX reported mixed fourth-quarter 2019 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same.
Adjusted earnings of $2.61 per share beat the Zacks Consensus estimate by 2% and increased 24% year over year. The reported figure exceeded the midpoint ($2.56) of the company’s guidance of $2.51-$2.61.
Total revenues of $440 million missed the consensus mark by 3.6%. Nevertheless, the figure improved year over year on the back of growth in all segments. Revenues fell short of the midpoint of the guidance of $452-$462 million.
Notably WEX shares have gained 32.3% over the past year, compared with 43.7% growth of the industry it belongs to.
Revenues by Segment
Fleet Solutions revenues (59% of total revenues) increased 2.7% year over year to $260.8 million. The upside was driven by robust transaction volume growth and higher late fee and incremental revenues from EG fuel, partially offset by lower fuel prices, unfavorable FX headwinds and a softer market environment.
Average number of vehicles serviced was around 14.9 million, up 19% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Total fuel transactions processed increased 12% from the year-ago quarter’s tally to 156 million. Payment processing transactions rose 9% to 126.7 million. U.S. retail fuel price declined 4.8% to $2.80 per gallon.
Travel and Corporate Solutions revenues (22%) of $95.7 million were up 22.7% year over year. The uptick can be attributed to a 17% year-over-year increase in purchase volume. The company witnessed strength in accounts payable products and contributions from the Noventis acquisition.
Health and Employee Benefit Solutions revenues (19%) of $83.5 million increased 69.1% year over year, driven by growth in U.S. healthcare business, with 18% organic growth and better-than-expected contributions from Discovery Benefits. The average number of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) accounts in the United States rose 17% year over year to 13.4 million.
WEX Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
WEX Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | WEX Inc. Quote
Operating Results
Adjusted operating income increased 24.6% from the prior-year quarter’s figure to $184.9 million. Adjusted operating income margin increased to 42% from 38.9% in the prior-year quarter.
Balance Sheet
WEX exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $810.9 million compared with $531.4 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $2.7 billion, flat year over year.
Q1 Guidance
WEX expects revenues in the range of $445-$455 million, the midpoint ($450 million) of which is lower than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $451.1 million.
Adjusted earnings are expected in the range of $2.15-$2.25 per share, the midpoint ($2.2) of which is marginally less than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21.
The company’s first-quarter guidance is based on an assumed average U.S. retail fuel price of $2.69 per gallon and fleet credit loss between 15 basis points (bps) and 20 bps.
2020 Outlook
The company expects revenues in the range of $1.86-$1.9 billion. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.88 billion.
Adjusted earnings are expected in the range of $10.15-$10.55 per share. The midpoint ($10.35) is below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.43.
The company’s full-year guidance is based on an assumed average U.S. retail fuel price of $2.7 per gallon and fleet credit loss ranging between 13 bps and 18 bps. The company also assumes around 44 million shares outstanding for the full year.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, WEX carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are S&P Global SPGI, NV5 Global, Inc. NVEE and Accenture PLC ACN. S&P Global sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas NV5 Global and Accenture carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Long-term earnings (three to five years) growth rate for S&P Global, NV5 Global and Accenture is estimated at 10%, 20% and 10.33%, respectively.
Free: Zacks’ Single Best Stock Set to Double
Today you are invited to download our latest Special Report that reveals 5 stocks with the most potential to gain +100% or more in 2020. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
This pioneering tech ticker had soared to all-time highs and then subsided to a price that is irresistible. Now a pending acquisition could super-charge the company’s drive past competitors in the development of true Artificial Intelligence. The earlier you get in to this stock, the greater your potential gain.
See 5 Stocks Set to Double>>
Click to get this free report
Accenture PLC (ACN): Free Stock Analysis Report
WEX Inc. (WEX): Free Stock Analysis Report
NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE): Free Stock Analysis Report
S&P Global Inc. (SPGI): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.