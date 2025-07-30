WEX Stock Rallies 6.5% Since Q2 Earnings & Revenue Beat

WEX Inc. WEX reported impressive second-quarter 2025 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

The better-than-expected results had a notable impact on the market as the company’s shares have rallied 6.5% since the earnings release on July 23.

Quarterly adjusted earnings of $3.95 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.1% and increased 1.02% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $659.6 million beat the consensus estimate by 0.9% but declined 2.06% on a year-over-year basis.

The stock has gained 43.3% over the past 90 days, outperforming the 3.1% growth of the industry and the 14.3% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.



Segmental Revenues of WEX

The Mobility segment’s revenues decreased 3.7% from the year-ago quarter to $346.2 million, missing our estimate of $354.4 million. The Corporate Payments segment’s revenues were $118.3 million, down 34.2% from the second quarter of 2024, and missed our estimate of $119 million.

The Benefits segment’s revenues increased 45.5% year over year to $195.1 million, beating our estimate of $185.5 million.

WEX’s Operating Results

Adjusted operating income declined 11.3% to $243 million from the year-ago quarter but beat our estimate of $223.2 million. The adjusted operating income margin of 36.8% outpaced our estimate of 33.9% but declined 390 basis points year over year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of WEX

WEX exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $772.6 million compared with $595.8 million in the December-end quarter of 2024. The long-term debt was $3.9 billion compared with $595.8 million in the December-end quarter of 2024.

The company used $264.6 million in cash from operating activities in the quarter. The adjusted free cash flow was $194.3 million. Capital expenditure totaled $34.6 million.

WEX’s Q3 & 2025 Guidance

For the third quarter of 2025, revenues are expected between $669 million and $689 million. The midpoint ($679 million) of the guided range is approximately in line with the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $679.47 million. Adjusted net income is now expected between $4.30 and $4.50 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.15.

For 2025, revenues are expected between $2.61 billion and $2.65 billion. The midpoint ($2.63 billion) of the guided range is in line with the current Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted net income is now expected between $15.37 and $15.77 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same stands at $15.13.

Currently, WEX carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Fiserv, Inc. FI reported mixed second-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same.

FI’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.47 topped the consensus mark by 2.5% and rose 16% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $5.2 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but gained 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG reported impressive second-quarter 2025 results. Both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

IPG’s adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 36.4% and jumped 23% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues before billable expenses (net revenues) of $2.2 billion beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin but declined 19.8% year over year. Total revenues of $2.5 billion decreased 7.2% year over year but outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.2 billion.

