WEX Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on WEX (NYSE:WEX), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $200.0, a high estimate of $220.00, and a low estimate of $190.00. Experiencing a 10.51% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $223.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of WEX's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Trevor Williams Jefferies Raises Hold $190.00 $180.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Lowers Neutral $190.00 $260.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $220.00 $247.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $200.00 $207.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to WEX. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of WEX compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of WEX's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into WEX's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on WEX analyst ratings.

About WEX

WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. The company operates three business segments: Mobility, Benefits, and Corporate Payments. Mobility segment, the largest segment by revenue, provides fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services for commercial and government fleets. The Corporate Payments segment offers business-to-business payment processing and transaction monitoring services. The Benefits segment generates revenue from healthcare payment products and its consumer-directed software platform. Wex's largest end market is the United States of America.

WEX: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: WEX displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.16%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 15.46%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): WEX's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.95%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): WEX's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.73%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: WEX's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.73, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WEX

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Mizuho Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral Jan 2022 Mizuho Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for WEX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.