WEX Stock Barely Moves Since Q4 Earnings and Revenue Beat

WEX Inc. WEX reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2025 results, with both earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the positive results did not affect the market as the stock has barely moved since the earnings release on Feb. 4.

The company reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $4.11 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.1% and increased 15.1% year over year. Revenues of $672.9 million beat the consensus mark marginally and increased 5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Investors, however, remained skeptical due to weak first-quarter 2026 guidance, despite the positive quarterly results.

For the first quarter of 2026, adjusted net income per share is expected to be between $3.80 and $4.00. The mid-point of the guided range ($3.90) is below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.97. Revenues are expected to be between $650 million and $670 million. The mid-point ($660 million) of the guided range is below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $660.8 million.

Segmental Revenues of WEX

The Mobility segment’s revenues of $345.1 million remained almost flat from the year-ago quarter, missing our estimate of $362.5 million. The Corporate Payments segment’s revenues were $122.9 million, rising 17.8% from the fourth quarter of 2024 and beating our estimate of $88.5 million.

The Benefits segment’s revenues increased 9.6% year over year to $204.9 million, lagging our estimate of $205.8 million.

WEX’s Operating Results

Adjusted operating income rose 2.3% to $247.1 million from the year-ago quarter and beat our estimate of $233.4 million. The adjusted operating margin of 36.7% outpaced our estimate of 35.5% but declined 120 basis points year over year.

Key Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Figures

WEX exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $905.8 million compared with $595.8 million in the December-end quarter of 2024. The long-term debt was $3.53 billion compared with $3.08 billion in the December-end quarter of 2024.

The company generated $294.7 million in cash from operating activities during the quarter. The adjusted free cash flow was $261.3 million. Capital expenditure totaled $38.4 million.

WEX’s 2026 Guidance

For 2026, revenues are expected to be between $2.70 billion and $2.76 billion, with a midpoint ($2.73 billion) being lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.74 billion. Adjusted net income per share is expected to be between $17.25 and $17.85. The mid-point of the guided range ($17.55) is below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.60.

WEX currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

