WEX Q3 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - WEX Inc. (WEX) reported that its third-quarter net income attributable to shareholders decreased to $14.6 million or $0.33 per share, from $56.6 million or $1.30 per share, last year.

Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, was $113.5 million or $2.59 per share, up from $97.1 million or $2.23 per share in the same quarter last year.

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2019 increased 19% to $460.0 million from $386.6 million for the third quarter of 2018. The $73.3 million revenue increase in the quarter included an $8.5 million negative impact as a result of lower average fuel prices.

