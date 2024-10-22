Wex price target raised to $211 from $205 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette raised the firm’s price target on Wex (WEX) to $211 from $205 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares ahead of the company’s scheduled Q3 report due on Thursday, October 24. Consistently lower fuel prices “don’t help,” but sentiment could begin to bottom if Wex can continue to show organic Mobility improvement while assuaging concerns about Corporate Payments growth and potential HSA yield headwinds, the analyst tells investors in a preview.

