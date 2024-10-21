Wex price target raised to $200 from $190 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Wex (WEX) to $200 from $190 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares ahead of quarterly results. The firm notes Corporate Payments have arguably been the most important segments for the multiple, and the fastest growing.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on WEX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.