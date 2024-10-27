News & Insights

Stocks

Wex price target lowered to $170 from $211 at Morgan Stanley

October 27, 2024 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Wex (WEX) to $170 from $211 on Friday and kept an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Even with the 15% move, the firm thinks shares will continue to be pressed until Wex is able to demonstrate that recent execution challenges are in the rear-view and 2025 estimates aren’t at further risk.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WEX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WEX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.