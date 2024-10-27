Wex price target lowered to $170 from $211 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Wex (WEX) to $170 from $211 on Friday and kept an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Even with the 15% move, the firm thinks shares will continue to be pressed until Wex is able to demonstrate that recent execution challenges are in the rear-view and 2025 estimates aren’t at further risk.
- Wex price target lowered to $207 from $220 at Barclays
- Wex price target lowered to $230 from $285 at Baird
- Wex falls -15.4%
- Wex falls -13.5%
- Wex falls -13.7%
