WEX

WEX Names Sachin Dhawan Chief Technology Officer - Quick Facts

December 12, 2023 — 06:37 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - WEX (WEX) announced the appointment of Sachin Dhawan as Chief Technology Officer. Dhawan will lead the company's global Technology Organization, including product and platform technology, architecture, cybersecurity, infrastructure and cloud engineering, technical operations, enterprise applications and Corporate IT, and technology-risk management.

Previously, Dhawan worked at Stitch Fix, an online personal styling service where he served as CTO. Prior to joining Stitch Fix, he was Visa's Senior Vice President of Infrastructure and Operations. Also, he spent more than 16 years at PayPal and Microsoft.

