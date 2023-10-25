WEX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Wex Inc (Symbol: WEX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $184.89, changing hands as low as $182.51 per share. Wex Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WEX's low point in its 52 week range is $145.82 per share, with $204.055 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $183.84.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.