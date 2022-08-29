WEX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Wex Inc (Symbol: WEX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $158.41, changing hands as low as $158.01 per share. Wex Inc shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WEX's low point in its 52 week range is $123.01 per share, with $197.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $159.13.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.