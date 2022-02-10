WEX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Wex Inc (Symbol: WEX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $172.74, changing hands as high as $178.21 per share. Wex Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WEX's low point in its 52 week range is $123.01 per share, with $234.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $172.40.

