WEX Inc. Reported A Surprise Loss, And Analysts Have Updated Their Forecasts

It's been a sad week for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX), who've watched their investment drop 14% to US$127 in the week since the company reported its third-quarter result. Revenues fell 3.5% short of expectations, at US$382m. Earnings correspondingly dipped, with WEX reporting a statutory loss of US$1.49 per share, whereas the analysts had previously modelled a profit in this period. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:WEX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 2nd 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for WEX from 19 analysts is for revenues of US$1.73b in 2021 which, if met, would be a credible 7.9% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to bounce 241% to US$3.52. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.76b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.31 in 2021. So there's definitely been a decline in sentiment after the latest results, noting the substantial drop in new EPS forecasts.

The average price target fell 6.6% to US$165, with reduced earnings forecasts clearly tied to a lower valuation estimate. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values WEX at US$225 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$131. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that WEX's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 7.9% increase next year well below the historical 15%p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 13% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that WEX is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for WEX going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 4 warning signs for WEX (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

