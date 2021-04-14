Markets
WEX

WEX In Deal To Acquire Benefitexpress For $275 Mln In Cash - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - WEX Inc. (WEX), a financial technology service provider, announced Wednesday that it has signed a deal to buy benefitexpress, a provider of highly configurable, cloud-based benefits administration technologies and services, for total consideration of around $275 million.

The deal price is subject to certain working capital and other adjustments. WEX expects the acquisition to be neutral to Adjusted Net Income for 2021.

The company expects the acquisition to be completed in the second quarter, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

benefitexpress has been a trusted partner of WEX's Health division for several years. WEX expects the acquisition would significantly expand its offerings in benefits administration and will extend its health and employee benefits products and services across the full, end-to-end needs of employer clients.

In the deal, William Blair acted as financial advisor to benefitexpress, and Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP provided legal counsel to WEX.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WEX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular