WEX Hires New Talents to Its Global Executive Leadership Team

WEX Inc.WEX announced two new appointments to its global executive leadership team. Karen Stroup has joined the company as chief digital officer, and Carlos Carriedo has joined as chief operating officer, International. Both these positions are newly created roles and both new appointees will be reporting directly to the company’s chief executive officer, Melissa Smith. The appointments will be effective from Jan 3, 2022.

Karen Stroup – Her New Role & Prior Experiences

Karen Stroup has joined WEX’s executive leadership team as the company’s first chief digital officer. In her new role, she will focus on driving digital commerce and product development opportunities.

Stroup has over 15 years of experience spanning across innovation, product management, and digital software as a service offering, mainly in financial services. Previously, she has worked at Thomson Reuters since 2019 as their chief digital officer. Prior to this, Stroup had worked as senior vice president, Product and Innovation, at Capital One Financial Services and as vice president, Product Management at Intuit.

Carlos Carriedo – His New Role & Prior Experiences

As chief operating officer, International, Carriedo will supervise WEX’s worldwide growth and monitor the company’s operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Carriedo brings in more than two decades of experience spanning global business growth through multinational innovation and digital transformation initiatives. Recently, he has served as the general manager of Commercial Services for Europe at American Express and as chairman of American Express Bank of Russia. Prior to this, Carriedo had worked as an analyst at Deloitte Consulting.

Bottom Line

Melissa Smith, chair and chief executive officer at WEX, stated, "Looking ahead to 2022, Karen and Carlos will be instrumental in expanding our global footprint and optimizing digital solutions for customers around the world."

Considering Stroup’s and Carriedo’s vast years of experience, the latest additions are expected to complement WEX’s operations and strengthen its competitive position globally.

So far this year, shares of WEX have declined 35.4% compared with 25.2% loss of the industry it belongs to.

