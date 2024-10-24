Wex falls -15.4%

Wex (WEX) is down -15.4%, or -$32.83 to $180.21.
- Wex reports Q3 adjusted EPS $4.35, consensus $4.42
- Wex sees Q4 adjusted EPS $3.51-$3.61, consensus $4.28
- Wex cuts FY24 adjusted EPS view to $15.21-$15.31 from $15.98-$16.38
