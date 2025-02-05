WEX Earnings Results: $WEX Reports Quarterly Earnings

WEX ($WEX) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $3.57 per share, missing estimates of $3.59 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $636,500,000, missing estimates of $640,470,370 by $-3,970,370.

WEX Insider Trading Activity

WEX insiders have traded $WEX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT JOSEPH DESHAIES (COO, Benefits) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,826 shares for an estimated $333,089 .

. JAGTAR NARULA (Chief Financial Officer) sold 508 shares for an estimated $101,600

WEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 176 institutional investors add shares of WEX stock to their portfolio, and 243 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WEX Government Contracts

We have seen $5,705,323 of award payments to $WEX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

