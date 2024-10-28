Wex downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded Wex (WEX) to Peer Perform from Outperform with a fair value range of $195-$215 per share. The firm sees “multiple headwinds” for the company. Wex’s core trends have slowed across the board, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WEX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.