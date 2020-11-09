Wex Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for WEX

In trading on Monday, shares of Wex Inc (Symbol: WEX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $152.92, changing hands as high as $170.43 per share. Wex Inc shares are currently trading up about 22.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WEX's low point in its 52 week range is $71.12 per share, with $236.515 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $167.46.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.