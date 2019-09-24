WeWork's Neumann to step down as CEO -sources

WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann has agreed to resign as chief executive of the U.S. office-sharing company but will remain as non-executive chairman, bowing to pressure from some of his investors, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Artie Minson, currently the chief financial officer of WeWork parent We Company, and Sebastian Gunningham, a vice chairman for the New York-based start-up, will become interim co-chief executives until a permanent replacement for Neumann is found, the sources said.

WeWork declined to comment.

