Wework To Reportedly File For Bankruptcy

(RTTNews) - Co-working company Wework Inc. (WE) is set to file for bankruptcy this week, WSJ reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Once valued at $47 billion, the SoftBank Group-backed company has been struggling with piling debts.

Shares of WeWork, currently at $1.31, have fallen 42% in the extended trading on Tuesday. The stock lost more than 97% of its value this year.

