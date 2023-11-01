News & Insights

Markets
WE

Wework To Reportedly File For Bankruptcy

November 01, 2023 — 01:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Co-working company Wework Inc. (WE) is set to file for bankruptcy this week, WSJ reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Once valued at $47 billion, the SoftBank Group-backed company has been struggling with piling debts.

Shares of WeWork, currently at $1.31, have fallen 42% in the extended trading on Tuesday. The stock lost more than 97% of its value this year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.