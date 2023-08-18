News & Insights

WeWork to proceed with 1-for-40 reverse stock split

Credit: REUTERS/KATE MUNSCH

August 18, 2023 — 06:42 am EDT

Written by Shivansh Tiwary for Reuters ->

Aug 18 (Reuters) - WeWork WE.N said on Friday it will proceed with a one-for-forty reverse stock split of its outstanding class A and class C common stock, which was previously authorized by shareholders.

The reverse stock split will be effective at 4:01 p.m., Eastern Time, on September 1, 2023.

The company's stock has fallen 98% so far this year.

Tags

Stocks mentioned

