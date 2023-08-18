WeWork to proceed with 1-for-40 reverse stock split

Adds details in paragraph 2 and 3

Aug 18 (Reuters) - WeWork WE.N said on Friday it will proceed with a one-for-forty reverse stock split of its outstanding class A and class C common stock, which was previously authorized by shareholders.

The reverse stock split will be effective at 4:01 p.m., Eastern Time, on September 1, 2023.

The company's stock has fallen 98% so far this year.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Shivansh.Tiwary@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9708363192;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.