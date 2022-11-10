WeWork to exit 40 locations in U.S. to cut costs

Adds details on exit impact

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Flexible workspace provider WeWork Inc WE.N on Thursday said it will exit about 40 locations across the United States in a bid to cut costs.

The closures, of about 41,000 workstations, are expected to pull down revenue but the simultaneous cost reductions will contribute roughly $140 million to annual adjusted core earnings.

The move is a part of the company's effort to pare back expenses and reduce its debt load and lease obligations

WeWork's systemwide real estate portfolio consisted of 801 locations across 39 countries, as of Sept. 30.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

