WeWork spreads funding net as debt investors balk

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (IFR) - WeWork's attempts to raise US$5bn in the loan and bond markets were faltering last week as the embattled office sharing company sought alternative financing amid widespread scepticism about its ability to return to the debt markets.

The cash strapped firm has been rushing to cobble together new funding ever since it was forced to abandon its plans to go public last month after equity investors questioned the company's high valuation and shaky business model.

WeWork is now receiving similar push back from debt investors who have widely balked at a JP Morgan-led rescue package comprising a US$1.75bn letter of credit facility and US$3.25bn of secured and unsecured bonds, even at substantial yields.

The unsecured bond was being informally marketed with an 11% coupon and a discounted price of 94 to yield 15%, with attached warrants that are exercisable at a valuation of US$12bn, a source close to the financing said.

The secured bonds were expected to price in line with the company’s existing bond.

That package, however, is looking less and less viable - not to mention costly.

Not only is the bond deal a tough sell, but banks that had signed up to a US$6bn loan package - which was contingent on a successful IPO - are dropping their support for a new deal.

Only the banks already involved in the company's existing US$650m revolving credit facility are expected to stay on board should a new letter of credit come to fruition.

"Why stay? Why do people stay in bad marriages? Because the alternative is worse," the source said.

JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, HSBC, UBS, Wells Fargo and Deutsche Bank are lenders in the company's existing RCF.

"It's hard to know what's going to happen," the source close to the financing said. "It's flawed and it's messy. It's like the Joker movie: it’s painful to watch, but you can’t keep your eyes off it."

Sources say that the company is now assessing financing options involving SoftBank, as well as the JP Morgan proposal, as it looks to capitalise itself over the next 18 months. Both are major shareholders in WeWork.

News that SoftBank was in discussions to provide US$5bn in funding temporarily lifted WeWork's sole existing junk bond - the 7.875% 2025 - which jumped last week to a dollar price of 89 to yield 10.547% only to fall back to 83.125 on Thursday.

"It looks like SoftBank is coming with the financing," said Jesse Rosenthal, an analyst at research firm CreditSights. "The bond was a bit of a stretch."

BOND INVESTORS BALK

US high-yield bond investors have favoured higher-quality credits this year and are in no mood to reach down the credit spectrum as the economic cycle nears its end.

"You can't make a silk purse out of a sow's ear in this market. It's a market that's much pickier in what it wants to fund," said David Knutson, head of credit research at Schroders Investment Management.

Fitch downgraded WeWork by two notches to CCC+ this month, while S&P cut it to B- in September, partly on the uncertainty over its ability to raise capital.

SoftBank, which has invested billions of dollars in the company, in effect forced co-founder Adam Neumann to resign as CEO and relinquish majority voting control last month as valuations for the company dropped from US$47bn to as low as US$10bn.

"At the very least they need to restructure the balance sheet vis-a-vis the change in valuation," said Larry Perkins, CEO of advisory firm Sierra Constellation Partners.

"[It needs] a restructuring to transform it from a pie-in-the-sky idea into an operating business that has the intention to make money."

Against that backdrop, it is hardly surprising that most US high-yield fund managers expressed little interest in the credit and would in any case probably have trouble justifying placing WeWork debt in their portfolios.

One such buyside manager thought any bond deal would probably be placed privately and targeted mostly at hedge funds and private equity players.

"With that level of ambiguity and so much confusion, someone having to go to a creditor committee will have to have a high degree of intestinal fortitude," Perkins said.

"I don’t see anyone putting their neck out to do that."

