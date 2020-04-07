WeWork special committee files lawsuit against SoftBank after tender offer falls through

April 7 (Reuters) - The special committee on the board of The We Company, which operates office-sharing startup WeWork, has filed a lawsuit against its largest shareholder SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T, challenging its decision to terminate a $3-billion tender offer.

Earlier in April, SoftBank said it had terminated the tender offer for additional WeWork shares agreed last year with shareholders, plunging the floundering office space company further into crisis.

