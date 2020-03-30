WeWork sells social network Meetup to AlleyCorp, private investors

March 30 (Reuters) - Social media platform Meetup said on Monday that shared-office operator WeWork had sold the company to a group of investors led by AlleyCorp, which funds companies in New York.

Meetup, a social network with 49 million members that encourages people to get together in person, was acquired by WeWork in 2017.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, while WeWork declined to comment on the deal value.

The sale comes as SoftBank Group-backed 9984.T WeWork told investors on Thursday the $4.4 billion in cash and cash commitments it had at the end of 2019 is enough to execute its five-year plan and manage the challenges posed by the coronavirus crisis.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.