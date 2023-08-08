News & Insights

WeWork rival IWG's half-year profit surges on demand for flexible products

August 08, 2023 — 02:19 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Office rental firm IWG IWG.L posted a surge in half-year profit on Tuesday, helped partly by high demand for flexible work products and improved pricing as clients hunt for prime locations amid a swifter switch to hybrid-work models.

Office landlords are slowly recovering from pandemic lows, as employers opt for permanent hybrid working model, where employees need to be in office for a stipulated number of days in a week or a month.

The UK-listed owner of the Spaces and Regus brands said adjusted core profit from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30 jumped 48% on a constant currency basis to 198 million pounds ($252.6 million).

Switzerland-headquartered IWG said its half-year system-wide revenue, which also includes revenue from franchise and joint-venture partners, grew 16% to a record 1.68 billion pounds.

