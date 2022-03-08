WeWork rival IWG posts smaller annual loss

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
March 8 (Reuters) - Office rental firm IWG Plc IWG.L reported a smaller annual loss on Tuesday, as tenants gradually returned to offices after the pandemic battered the sector in the comparative 2020 fiscal.

The London-listed owner of the Spaces and Regus brands said loss before tax from continuing operations came in at 259.4 million pounds ($339.94 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of 613.3 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7631 pounds)

