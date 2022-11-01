WeWork rival IWG expects annual profit at lower end of market estimates

Office rental firm IWG Plc forecast annual profit to be towards the lower end of market estimates on Tuesday, as inflationary pressures cloud the group's recovery from COVID-19 lows but demand for hybrid working by businesses remains robust.

The group expects full-year adjusted core profit to come in the lower end of the range of market expectations of 304 million pounds to 380 million pounds ($350.69 million to $438.37 million).

($1 = 0.8669 pounds)

