US Markets
WE

WeWork reports smaller loss as demand for office space returns

Contributors
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Abhijith Ganapavaram Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Office sharing firm WeWork Inc posted a smaller third-quarter loss on Monday, as a rebound in demand for office space boosted corporate and individual memberships.

Adds details from press statement, background

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Office sharing firm WeWork Inc WE.N posted a smaller third-quarter loss on Monday, as a rebound in demand for office space boosted corporate and individual memberships.

The pandemic has prompted many companies to adopt a more hybrid model, where employees have the flexibility to work from offices, co-working spaces, public areas and home, partly helping Softbank-backed WeWork.

The company has attempted to cut losses by exiting unprofitable leases and selling non-core assets.

In its first quarterly report since going public last month, WeWork reported a net loss of $844.3 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $999.5 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas and Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular