WeWork reports over $2 bln quarterly loss

May 20 (Reuters) - Office-sharing startup WeWork on Thursday reported a net loss of $2.06 billion for the first quarter.

The company said it incurred restructuring costs of $494 million driven partly by a settlement with founder Adam Neumann.

