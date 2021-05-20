WeWork reports over $2 bln quarterly loss

May 20 (Reuters) - Office-sharing startup WeWork on Thursday reported a net loss of $2.06 billion for the first quarter.

The company said it incurred restructuring costs of $494 million driven partly by a settlement with founder Adam Neumann.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

