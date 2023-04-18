US Markets
WeWork receives non-compliance notice from NYSE

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

April 18, 2023 — 05:48 pm EDT

Written by Pratyush Thakur for Reuters ->

Adds shares

April 18 (Reuters) - WeWork Inc WE.N said on Tuesday that it had received a non-compliance notice from the New York Stock Exchange, as its stock closed below $1 on average over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.

Shares of the flexible workspace provider were down 2% at 48 cents in aftermarket trade.

The notice will not result in immediate de-listing and the company will have six months to regain compliance, WeWork said.

Debt-laden WeWork last month struck deals to cut its debt by about $1.5 billion and extend the date of some maturities to preserve cash as it struggles to turn a quarterly profit since going public in 2021.

The company benefited from a pandemic-driven shift to flexible work outside traditional offices but has been feeling the impact from mass layoffs across the tech sector.

WeWork shares have fallen 65% year to date, resulting in a market capitalization of $360.9 million, according to Refinitiv data. It was valued at as much as $47 billion in 2019.

(Reporting by Pratyush Thakur in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((pratyush.thakur@thomsonreuters.com;))

