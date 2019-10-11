WeWork readies US$5bn in loan and bond financing

By Michelle Sierra

NEW YORK, Oct 11 (IFR) - WeWork is lining up a US$5bn financing packaging comprising loans and bonds that will help provide enough liquidity to back the operations of the office sharing company through the end of the year, said banking sources.

JP Morgan is arranging the financing and is in discussion with additional banks in order to syndicate a US$1.75bn letter of credit facility.

WeWork is also in talks with banks to issue US$3.25bn in secured and unsecured bonds with warrants.

Its sole junk bond - the 7.875% 2025 - rallied on the news Friday, jumping to 89.25 from the 82.375 dollar price seen at Wednesday's close, according to MarketAxess data.

It is still under consideration whether the letter of credit will be partially or full cash collateralized in line with the loan that was part of the previous US$6bn bank debt package that JP Morgan negotiated ahead of and contingent on the company's Initial Public Offering.

An equity component from Japan’s SoftBank is also being contemplated.

WeWork is looking to make up for US$6bn short fall in liquidity after it shelved plans for an initial public offering amid widespread spread criticism of its business model, corporate governance and valuation.

The company opted to withdraw its IPO registration last month as it faced the prospect of raising equity at a substantial discount to a US$47bn valuation mark set on the prior private funding round backed by SoftBank.

The US$6bn bank loan commitment was contingent on a US$3bn equity issuance and WeWork had until December 31 to go public before losing access to the credit, which was considered key to the company’s expansion, sources said.

That financing package included a US$2bn letter of credit facility and a US$4bn delayed-draw term loan. Pricing on the delayed-draw loan was expected to be 475bp over Libor and came with a three-year maturity after the completion of the IPO.

The original letter of credit facility was expected to be priced at 100bp over Libor.

As the loans were being syndicated, lenders called for additional protection on the US$6bn loan.

As a result, cash collateralization was added to the US$2bn letter of credit, which can require borrowers to deposit cash matching the size of the letters of credit issued as collateral. The deal was also secured on the IPO proceeds.

(Reporting By Michelle Sierra; Editing by Paul Kilby)

